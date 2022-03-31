Kareena Kapoor has warned Saif Ali Khan not to have another baby at 60, says he's had a kid in every decade

Actor Kareena Kapoor has praised her husband Saif Ali Khan for the way he has raised and been with his four kids. Saif is father to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. With Kareena Kapoor, he has two sons--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She says that Saif gives time to all his kids. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan ‘spoils’ Taimur quite a lot: ‘It annoys me sometimes’)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jehangir last year. The couple got married in 2012 and welcomed Taimur in 2016. The age difference between Sara (the eldest child) and Jehangir (the youngest) is 25 years. Kareena believes Saif's broad worldview helped him to be a good father to all his kids.

Speaking to Vogue, Kareena said, “Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties and now in his fifties. I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening. I think only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. He gives his time to them all. And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We’ve made a pact that when he’s shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time [and vice versa]," she said.

Kareena also talked about the bond that Saif and Taimur share. “Tim likes people. If there are people at home, he wants to be a part of it. He’s also a mini Saif, wanting to be a rock star, listening to AC/DC and Steely Dan with his father. They have an incredible bond. Tim says, ‘Abba is my best friend,’” she said.

Kareena will be seen next with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. She also has a series with Sujoy Ghosh, based on The Devotion of Suspect X and another project with Hansal Mehta. Saif has Adipurush and Vikram Vedha in the lineup.

