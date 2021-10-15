Kareena Kapoor holds Jeh Ali Khan close as they step out together, see pics

Kareena Kapoor was photographed leaving her residence in Bandra with her younger son Jeh Ali Khan. The actor was seen carrying the seven-month-old baby boy in her arms in pictures shared by the paparazzi.

In the photos, Kareena and Jeh were seen wearing white T-shirts. While Kareena matched her top with a pair of high-waist denim pants, Jeh was dressed in dark blue shorts. Kareena's older son, Taimur Ali Khan was nowhere to be seen.

Kareena welcomed Jeh Ali Khan, her second son with actor Saif Ali Khan, earlier this year. She had revealed that her second pregnancy was harder than the time she was pregnant with Taimur.

During the release of her pregnancy self-help book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, she told Karan Johar in an Instagram live, "This pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur’s, which was a breeze. I had loved it, enjoyed it and that gave me the courage to do it again. But this was different. I had bouts where I would sit down and think, ‘I don’t think I can do this, don’t think anything is going to be okay.’"

“It was (also) Covid times. With all safety protocols, we managed to do a lot of shoots. It kept me alive, happy in times that were so difficult. There was this constant fear of what is going to happen, what if I get Covid, my child gets it. There was a lot of trauma in the last trimester mentally, of wanting to step out and do things but still,” she added.

Although a difficult pregnancy, Kareena continued to keep herself busy through the journey. Not only did she shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha, her upcoming movie with Aamir Khan, but she also recorded and released a new season of her radio show, What Women Want.