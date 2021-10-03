Randhir says Kareena Kapoor rejected his idea of big wedding with Saif Ali Khan, told him ‘apni shaadi pe kar lena’

Randhir Kapoor, on The Kapil Sharma Show, said that he wanted his daughter Kareena Kapoor to have a grand wedding with Saif Ali Khan but she would have none of it. She told him that she wanted just 100 guests at the function.

Talking to Kapil Sharma, Randhir said that when Kareena told him about her plans to get married, he was excited and said ‘ek jashn karte hai (let’s have a grand celebration)’. However, she informed him that she wanted a low-key wedding.

“Maine usko bola, ‘Kapoor khud 350 hai. Mumbai mein jo patthar uthao usme se ek Kapoor hoga aur actor banna chahta hoga. 100 jan ki party kaise kar sakte hai?’ Usne bola, ‘Agar aapko aur bulane hai toh aap apni shaadi pe kar lena’ (I told her there are 350 people just in the Kapoor family. Every second person in Mumbai is a Kapoor and wants to become an actor. How can we have a party with just 100 guests? She said, ‘If you want to invite more people, you can do so at your own wedding’),” he said.

Randhir is still legally married to Babita Kapoor but they have been separated for several years. They have two daughters, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor

When Saif appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show last month, he said that he and Kareena planned to invite just ‘close family’ to their wedding. “Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai (But the Kapoor family has at least 200 people),” he quipped.

Saif and Kareena got married on October 16, 2012, and will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary later this month. They have two sons, four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan and seven-month-old Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is set to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day (February 14), 2022. She also has Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama Takht in the pipeline.