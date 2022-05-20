Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kareena Kapoor is all smiles in leaked pics from The Devotion of Suspect X sets in Darjeeling. See here

Actor Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma are currently shooting for their Netflix film in West Bengal. After Kalimpong, the team is now shooting in Darjeeling.
Unseen pictures from the sets of The Devotion of Suspect X.
Published on May 20, 2022 06:08 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kareena Kapoor is all set for her OTT debut with Netlfix's screen adaptation of the book The Devotion of Suspect X. She is currently in West Bengal's Darjeeling. A series of pictures and photos from the sets of the film is now doing rounds on the internet. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares pic from Kalimpong's stunning mountains, starts shooting for Netflix's Devotion of Suspect X

In a video from the film's set shared by a fan account, Kareena is seen smiling, while chilling with the film's crew. 

In another pictures, she is seen with actor Vijay Varma, who will also star with her in the Netflix project. In some photos, she is seen walking on the road, with her security, and several fans surrounding her for pictures.

Actor Naisha Khanna, who is also in the film, also shared pictures with Kareena on her Instagram handle. Sharing the pictures, Naisha wrote, “Day 1. So happy to work with @kareenakapoorkhan Ma’am for my upcoming movie. #DevotionofSuspectX."

Kareena Kapoor with Naisha Khanna.

The project, a murder mystery, is the screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works. The film is directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh and it is backed by film producers Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, and Thomas Kim. The film will also star actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena talked about the film and said that she's excited for her OTT debut. She said, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons. This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew. The film is a screen adaptation of a work which was a global bestseller. It has so many aspects to it murder, mystery, thrill and much more, which put in the hands of our inimitable director Sujoy Ghosh is something I am eager to start work on."

She also has Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline. The film is is directed by Advait Chandan, who directed Aamir in Secret Superstar. The film brings back the trio of Aamir, Kareena and Mona Singh after their 2009 blockbuster, 3 Idiots. It also marks actor Naga Chaitanya's debut in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan reportedly have cameo appearances in the film.

