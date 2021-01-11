Kareena Kapoor is chilling in PJs on a Monday, exclaims 'What a life'
Kareena Kapoor is enjoying a lazy Monday and has shared a fresh selfie from home on Instagram. The actor is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan and is due in March.
Sharing the no-makeup selfie in black and white, Kareena wrote, "Pjs on a Monday. what a life." The Veere Di Wedding actor is seen without makeup, lying in bed in a striped night suit.
Her fans loved her fresh and showered it with love. Her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a kiss-eye emoji and hearts in the comments section as did designer Manish Malhotra. A fan reacted, "Seriously, what a life!" Another commented, "You made me jealous." One fan wondered, "working from home."
Kareena has been working through her pregnancy and has shot for multiple commercials. She recently shared her impatience ahead of the arrival of the baby. Sharing a picture which showed her in a yellow sweater and distressed denims, Kareena wrote, “When will I wear my jeans again?” along with laughing emojis. She also shared a picture of herself sitting on a couch and captioned it, "I’m waiting..."
Kareena has said in an interview that she prefers to work during her pregnancy as the more active a person is during this time, healthier the baby and the mother. She told Bombay Times, "There has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”
