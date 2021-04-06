Kareena Kapoor is ready for a workout session but reveals she wants a tan, see pics

Kareena Kapoor spent Tuesday afternoon working out. The actor took to Instagram and shared two pictures revealing that she was ready for a workout. In the first picture, she let her hair down while the second had her tie the tresses into a bun as she posed with her signature pout.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "I need a tan Ok going to workout now." Fans showered the actor with love in the comments section.

The Laal Singh Chaddha star's new photos come a day after she urged fans to wear a mask. "No propaganda, just wear your mask," she said, sharing a picture sporting a mask. The actor, who had been stepping out lately to visit her family and friends and for a shoot, has been trying to maintain social distance with the paparazzi amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in Mumbai.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son in February. The actor couple has been private about the identity of their son, giving only a few glimpses of the baby boy. They haven't revealed the name either. However, reports suggest Randhir Kapoor accidentally shared a picture of the couple's younger son on Monday night, revealing his face in the shot. He has deleted the said post.

Kareena, in December 2020, had said that the couple had not decided their baby's name in advance owing to the controversy surrounding their older son Taimur Ali Khan's name. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like, going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” Kareena told Neha Dhupia on her chat show What Women Want.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan buys brand new Lamborghini Urus worth ₹3 crore after Covid recovery. See pics

Although it has only been a month and a half since the couple welcomed their second son, Kareena has already resumed work. Last month, she was seen shooting for a celebrity cooking show. The actor will be a part of Discovery+ show titled Star vs Food, where celebrities will cook a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a Masterchef.

On the big screen, she will return for Laal Singh Chaddha, with Aamir Khan playing the titular role. She also has Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline but the project has been put on the back burner for now.