Kartik Aaryan with his Lamborghini.
Kartik Aaryan buys brand new Lamborghini Urus worth 4.5 crore after Covid recovery. See pics

  • Kartik Aaryan gifted himself a glamorous new car on Monday. He was spotted posing with his Lamborghini Urus by the paparazzi.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 01:44 PM IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan treated himself to a brand new car, right after recovering from Covid-19 on Monday. The actor was spotted out and about in Mumbai's Juhu area, posing with his new Lamborghini Urus.

Kartik was clicked by the paparazzi in a black shirt, blue pants and blue denim shirt on Monday night. He was also wearing a mask and posing by his black Lamborghini. The Urus currently retails at 4.5 crore in India.

Kartik with his new car.
Kartik's fans congratulated him on the big purchase. "Wohooooo," wrote a fan. "Omggg Congrats Kartik," wrote another.

Apart from Kartik, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh also have the same car. Ranveer has a red one but was recently seen driving Rohit's car to a dubbing session in Mumbai.

Kartik had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22. On Sunday, he had asked his fans to vote whether he would test negative after the latest test. Though his reports showed a negative result, Kartik did notice the 3 lakh 'well wishers' who had voted that he would test positive again.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared the good news with his fans by posting a photo depicting his excitement, along with the caption, "Negative 14 din ka vanvaas khatam. Back to work."

The picture that Kartik posted was a sun-kissed selfie, in which he could be seen holding his index figure above his nose, in a horizontal position, imitating a negative sign.

After the news of fellow actor Bhumi Pednekar testing positive for Covid-19 broke, he also shared a photo of him giving Bhumi a thumbs up on his Instagram story and wrote, "Negative!! Now passing the baton on to @bhumipednekar."

Kartik has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including comic supernatural thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, much-anticipated crime-thriller Dhamaka and Karan Johar's film Dostana 2.

