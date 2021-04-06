Sona Mohapatra says Rekha gave boost to 'sad' Indian Idol, brings back Anu Malik row

Like many film and television stars, Sona Mohapatra was also pleased to see Rekha on the latest episode of Indian Idol. However, Sona also reiterated her disappointment with the show for sheltering music composer Anu Malik, who was accused of sexual harassment during India's MeToo movement.

Sharing a tweet, Sona wrote, "Happy to see #Rekha , a fine artist & sparkling woman giving a boost to a sad music reality show on social media. Why sad?What would U call a show that kept a known serial sexual predator & pervert on its payroll year after year?Anu Malik.Doesn’t even deserve a hashtag, #India."

A user commented how the show had treated Anu's return. "They called him back and glorified him as a guest this year. He sang 'Ladki dekhi mooh se seeti Baji haath se taali" and I watched and squirmed," the user wrote. Sona replied, saying, "Basically they called Anu Malik on the sad show & made him sing this to instigate good people to protest & give the channel free publicity & promotions. ‘Sexual perversion & perverts’ are a marketing tool for marketeer tools I’ve figured."

Happy to see #Rekha , a fine artist & sparkling woman giving a boost to a sad music reality show on social media. Why sad?What would U call a show that kept a known serial sexual predator & pervert on its payroll year after year?Anu Malik.Doesn’t even deserve a hashtag, #India 🧚🏿‍♀️ — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) April 5, 2021





In 2019, Sona had also shared string of tweets criticising the composer and Sony TV for hiring him back as the judge of Indian Idol after firing him in 2018. She had also called out Sachin Tendulkar for praising the show. Sachin had tweeted: “Really touched by the soulful singing & life-stories of these talented youngsters on Indian Idol. Rahul, Chelsi, Diwas and Sunny come from different parts of the country but have the same passion & dedication for music despite all odds. I’m sure they’ll go a long way.” Sona had replied, “Dear Sachin, Are you aware of all the @IndiaMeToo stories of multiple women, some minors who came forward in the public domain about Anu Malik, the judge in this same Indian Idol show last year including their own ex producer? Does their trauma not matter or touch anyone?”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan deletes latest Instagram post from New York

Anu was removed from the jury panel of Indian Idol after being accused of sexual misconduct. He was later hired back as one of the judges of the 11th season of the singing-based reality TV show. Currently, the show is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

Rekha visited the show as a guest this weekend. Her performance to her hit songs and fun interactions with the judges and contestants became viral on social media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON