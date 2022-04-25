Kareena Kapoor is shocked as Vijay Varma recreates her iconic 'Poo' line from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Watch

Kareena Kapoor had a hilarious reaction when Vijay Varma, her co-star in their yet-untitled project, recreated her iconic 'Poo' scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Vijay shared a new video on his Instagram account on Monday that showed him saying Kareena's popular dialogue from the 2001 film. The video featured the 'ultimate Poo' Kareena as well, giving an epic reaction to his recreation. Also Read| Kareena Kapoor kickstarts shoot for Devotion of Suspect X adaptation by singing an old Bollywood classic. Watch video

Vijay Varma's video, which had "You're not ready for this" written over it, started with a person saying "Action." Vijay then delivered Kareena's dialogue from KG3, in which she says for Hrithik Roshan's character Rohan, "Kon hai yeh, jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha. Who is he?" Vijay had replaced the last word from the dialogue in his recreation, asking, "Who is she?"

He turned around as he asked the question, while the camera panned to show a shocked Kareena, who had her eyes and mouth wide open. Kareena then started smiling as she winked at the camera, while others also broke into laughter. Vijay captioned the video, "The only Gag I ever wanted to play with @kareenakapoorkhan, the only and ultimate Poo (100 emoji). From behind the scenes of #TheDevotionOfSuspectX."

Fans commented with laughing emojis on the video. Dancer Raghav Juyal wrote, "Haha," while actor Kubbra Sait also commented, "Hahahhahahaa." A fan wrote, "Love it, you 2 cuties!" while another commented, "Can't wait to see more of you two." Vijay also shared the video on his Instagram Stories, adding a sticker that read the title of Kareena's movie Jab We Met. He also shared a picture of himself, Kareena, and Jaideep Ahlawat, writing, "cannot wait to start filming."

The trio will be seen together in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. The yet-untitled Netflix original will mark Kareena's debut in the OTT space. The Devotion of Suspect X is written by Japanese author Keigo Higashino, and is the third in his Detective Galileo series. It tells the story of a single mother who thought she had finally escaped the clutches of her abusive ex-husband but things do not really go her way.

