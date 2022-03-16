Kareena Kapoor kickstarts shoot for Devotion of Suspect X adaptation by singing an old Bollywood classic. Watch video

Actor Kareena Kapoor is finally entering the OTT space. On Wednesday, the actor shared a post, marking the beginning of work on Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. She shared a video from a table read and a couple of photos from a special shoot with Sujoy and her co-stars from the movie--Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan: My streaming debut also my return to acting after my second child)

Sharing the post, Kareena wrote in the caption, “And so it begins... 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures present a Netflix Original directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Produced by Jay Shewakramani and Akshai Puri. Produced by Sujoy Ghosh and Thomas Kim.”

In the first video from her post, Kareena is seen arriving for a table read with the cast and crew. She takes a singing break and launches into a soft rendition of Aa Jaane Jaan from 1969 movie Intaqam. It was picturised on Helen.

The Devotion of Suspect X is written by Japanese author Keigo Higashino. It is the third in his Detective Galileo series. It tells the story of a single mother who thought she had finally escaped the clutches of her abusive ex-husband but things do not really go her way.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the film, Kareena Kapoor said, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons… This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew." She added, “I’m (really) excited to make my OTT debut. I’m a huge consumer of content on OTT and I’m blown away by the quality of content available that suits every kind of audience. The OTT world is not new in our house, especially with Saif (Saif Ali Khan, husband and actor) who starred in one of India’s most well-known shows, Sacred Games.”

Kareena will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She also has another project with Hansal Mehta.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON