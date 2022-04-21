Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor celebrate mom Babita's birthday with cake and selfies with the Kapoor family. See pics

Actors and sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor celebrated the 75th birthday of their mother, veteran actor Babita, on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Karisma Kapoor posted a photo giving a glimpse of Babita's birthday cake, which rested on a table. The white cake was decorated with white flowers and sprinkled with tiny red and white balls. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others reach Randhir Kapoor's house for Babita's birthday. See pics)

On the cake, '75', 'mom' and 'we love you, Happy Birthday' was written. Behind the cake, dishes were seen on the table as the family members came together for lunch. A bunch of white, silver and pink balloons were also lkep in a corner near the table. She added white heart stickers to the picture.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, actor Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie clicked on the occasion. Apart from Neetu, the picture also featured Kareena, Karisma, Rima Jain and Nitasha Nanda. Neetu wrote, "Birthday celebrations of our Babita Kapoor."

Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie clicked on the occasion.

For the occasion, Kareena opted for a red dress while Karisma wore a striped kurta with pencil pants. Neetu wore a white top and black trousers, Rima opted for a printed kurta and black pants and Nitasha dressed in a purple outfit.

Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma's daughter Samaira Kapoor were also spotted on Wednesday at actor Randhir Kapoor's house. Babita is Randhir's wife and turned 75 on April 20.

Wishing her mother on Instagram, Kareena on Wednesday shared a birthday post featuring a black and white throwback photo of Babita. "Happy birthday Mothership, My Maa. #No beauty like Mamma‘s (birthday cake emojis)."

Karisma also shared her childhood picture with her mother on Instagram. In the photo, Babita is seen holding Karisma in her arms. She captioned the post with the lyrics of Babita's famous birthday song Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye from her film Farz.

"Tum jiyo hazaro saal, ye meri hai aarzoo.. that's what we wish for everyday...The OG birthday song 'Happy birthday to the original Sunita' our Mama Circa - Farz 1967," Karisma wrote. Babita was recently spotted with Randhir at his newp Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony.

