Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others reach Randhir Kapoor's house for Babita's birthday. See pics

The Kapoor clan was spotted arriving at Randhir Kapoor's house on Thursday to celebrate Babita's milestone birthday. The former actor, daughter of actor Hari Shivdasani, wife to Randhir, and mother to Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, turned 75 on April 20. She was joined by Karisma, Kareena, and other members of the Kapoor family for the birthday celebrations. Also Read| Kareena Kapoor takes fans inside Randhir Kapoor’s new home as she sneaks unknowing Babita Kapoor into selfie, see photo

Kareena posed for the paparazzi in front of the house in a red dress, and her husband Saif Ali Khan also waved to the photographers as he arrived in jeans and a T-shirt for his mother-in-law's birthday. Karisma Kapoor was pictured in a striped kurta that she paired with pencil pants, her daughter Samaira Kapoor was also spotted. Babita's sister-in-law Rima Jain arrived in a printed kurta and black pants. Neetu Kapoor was also in attendance and posed for the paparazzi in a white top and black trousers.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain, and Neetu Kapoor at Randhir Kapoor's house for Babita's birthday.

The gathering comes soon after the Kapoor family was spotted together at the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on April 14. Kareena and Saif had attended the wedding at Ranbir's Bandra house Vastu with their sons Taimur Ai Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Randhir Kapoor was also present. Karisma had shared a picture of Randhir and Ranbir from the wedding on her Instagram account, with a Hindi caption that read "Papa aur dulha (father and the groom)."

Babita made her Bollywood debut with the film Dus Lakh in 1966. From 1966 to 1973, she starred in 19 films as the lead heroine, but decided to quit the industry after her last film Sone Ke Hath flopped. She tied the knot with actor Randhir Kapoor in 1971. They welcomed daughters Karisma and Kareena in 1974 and 1980, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON