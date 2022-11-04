Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor pose, do makeup, shop on repeat in London, fan calls them 'Kylie and Kendall'

Kareena Kapoor seems to have made the most of her off day in London. The actor is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta's next in the UK and has shared several pictures from her day outing with sister Karisma Kapoor on her off day. She is accompanied by younger son Jehangir and is now joined by sister Karisma Kapoor as well.

Sharing a bunch of pictures with Karisma on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “What sisters do when they have the day together. Pose. Makeup. Shop. Repeat… #Girls just wanna have fun @therealkarismakapoor.”

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in London.

The first picture shows Kareena clicking a mirror selfie. Both of them are seen twinning in animal print jackets, pants and knee-high boots. The second picture shows them doing their makeup in the washroom. It is followed by a picture of them in different outfits as they check out clothes while shopping. Another picture shows them together under the night sky. The Christmas decoration in blue is seen in the background.

Fans loved pictures of the two and showered them with praise in the comments section. A fan wrote, “You guys doesn't even need a makeup.. You look beautiful as such...” Another called them, “One is Kylie and another is Kendall.” One more fan wrote, “Are you serious? What are These beautiful and adorable pictures.”

Karisma shared a few more pictures from their outing on her Instagram page and captioned it, “Ti’s the season already #bondingtime #london.”

Kareena had flown down to India for the Diwali festivities. She flew back to UK with Jeh after the festival. She will be reportedly be seen in the role of a detective in the Hansal Mehta film which is said to be a murder mystery. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan and has also wrapped up shoot for Sujoy Ghosh's next. The latter is an adaptation of Japanese noval The Devotion of Suspect X.

