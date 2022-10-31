Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor sports no-makeup look in new pics with a fan in London as she shoots for Hansal Mehta’s film

Kareena Kapoor sports no-makeup look in new pics with a fan in London as she shoots for Hansal Mehta’s film

bollywood
Published on Oct 31, 2022 05:16 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor has been spotted in two new pictures from London. She is seen happily posing with a fan.

Kareena Kapoor for Hansal Mehta's next film in London.
Kareena Kapoor for Hansal Mehta's next film in London.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in London, filmming for her upcoming film with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Amid this, a couple of her photos with a fan have surfaced online. They appear to have been clicked on the film's sets as Kareena is seen in her look from the movie. Also read: Saif Ali Khan says ‘I am looking after Taimur, while Kareena shoots in London’

In the picture, Kareena appeared in a no-make look while standing next to a fan. She had her red hair tied in a neat ponytail. She wore a long coat with other warm clothes and posed with her hands crossed. She smiled along with her fan.

Reacting to her look, fans have called her pretty, even sans makeup. One of them wrote in the comment section, “Pretty.” “She is The Cutest person ever,” wrote a fanclub account, while others dropped heart emojis.

Kareena Kapoor had flown to the UK for the first shooting schedule of Hansal Mehta's next. She returned home to celebrate Diwali with her family and later flew back to London. She was snapped at the Mumbai airport with son Jehangir Ali Khan. Meanwhile, on the same day, Saif left for the Maldives with their elder son Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena had earlier revealed her look from the film. Reportedly, she plays a detective in Hansal Mehta's directorial. It’s said to be a murder mystery backed by Ekta Kapoor under her production house alongside Kareena herself.

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It was directed by Advait Chandan and didn’t perform well at the box office.

She also has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film, based on the popular book—The Devotion Of Suspect X. In the film, she will be co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat for the first time.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor london
kareena kapoor london

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out