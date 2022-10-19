Saif Ali Khan says he was taught to respect working women: ‘I am looking after Taimur, while Kareena shoots in London’

Saif Ali Khan called Sharmila Tagore an inspiration for all working women in a new video. He gave the example of his actor-wife Kareena Kapoor as he praised his mother for breaking stereotypes. Saif added he was taking care of son Taimur Ali Khan in India, as Kareena filmed an upcoming movie in London. Saif said it was only because of what they had learned seeing Sharmila, who gave some of her biggest hits after marriage. Also read: Sharmila Tagore recreates her iconic Mere Sapno Ki Rani train scene with Aditya Narayan on Indian Idol 13

The veteran actor recently filmed for Indian Idol 13. A video from the episode was shared by Sharmila’s daughter Saba Ali Khan on Wednesday, in which Saif, Kareena Kapoor, as well as Soha Ali Khan shared sweet messages for their ‘amma (mother)’. Saba wrote in her caption, “Tribute to ma… from the family.” In the clip, a smiling Sharmila stood on stage with Indian Idol 13 contestants and watched her family’s video messages on a big screen, along with a series of their family photos over the years. The clip also featured Indian Idol judges, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

Saif said in Hindi, “Adaab amma (hello, mother). Today I wish to tell everyone what a big inspiration you are to all, especially to your children. You have completed 60 years in the film industry. Despite you working so much, we (her children) never felt your absence in our lives or at home. You always maintained a great work-life balance. You have always been an inspiration to us, and all the women out there, especially working women. You have always broken stereotypes.”

Saif Ali Khan further said in the video, “You (Sharmila) have continued to work in films even after having children; and gave the biggest hits of your career like Aradhan, Amar Prem, Chupke Chukpe, and so many more. You have taught us to respect working women.” He added, “Tabhi toh mein aaj ghar par baith kar Taimur ka khyal rakh raha hoon aur Kareena London mein apni film shoot kar rahi hai (that is why today I can sit at home and take care of Taimur, while Kareena shoots her film in London).”

Kareena also shared a video message for Sharmila. “Whatever I say about her is never going to be enough. When we stay with her, there are two words that come to my mind always – love and solidarity. She is someone, who is solid in every form. Be it with her friends, with her family, with her children or with Taimur and Jeh (Jehangir Ali Khan, Kareena and Saif’s younger son), Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan (Saif’s children with ex-wife Amrita Singh). She is truly the grounding factor of this family, and we are all very lucky to be under her umbrella. I love you a lot, I respect you a lot…”

Soha Ali Khan too shared a message for Sharmila, and said she was very lucky that her mother stays with her any time she visits Mumbai. Sharmila stays at the family’s Pataudi home. Soha added she was ‘so proud’ of her mother for following all her passions, and acting in films after marriage. Saba, too shared an audio message that was played on Indian Idol 13, where she thanked her mother for raising her and her siblings, Saif and Soha, with a lot of love.

Sharmila made her film debut in 1959 at the age of 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama Apur Sansar. She later appeared in several hit films such as, Aradhana (1969), Safar (1970), Amar Prem (1972), Aavishkar (1974), Daag: A Poem of Love (1973), Tyaag (1977), and Raja Rani (1973). She was married to cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. They had three kids together.

