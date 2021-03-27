Kareena Kapoor Khan shares new sunkissed pic, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neha Dhupia shower love

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a sunkissed selfie. The actor posed against the sun rays, letting her hair colour glow against the bright light.

Posting the image, Kareena wrote on Saturday evening, "The highlights in your hair that catch your eyes... I have been blind. And no I'm not the lady in red." A mesmerized fan commented, "Your love shines in my heart as the sun that shines upon the earth.” Another one commented, "WE LOVE U SOOOOOO MUCH."

Celebrities like Priya Mani Raj and Neha Dhupia, among nearly 2 lakh others, liked the post within an hour. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emoji in the comment section.

Kareena also embraced the summer with a box of mangoes. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared an assortment of fruits and used the sticker 'love this!'

A glimpse of what Kareena enjoys

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena welcomed their second baby boy last month. Just a little over a month after delivering her second son, she was spotted near a studio in Mumbai, where she shot for a celebrity cooking show.

The upcoming Discovery+ show, titled Star vs Food, will have celebrities cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a Masterchef. She also shared a behind-the-scenes photo with her team from the set.

Saif and Kareena are yet to reveal the name of their younger son. While she posted the first picture of him on the occasion of International Women’s Day, she kept his face hidden from the camera. As the little one turned one month old, his aunt Saba Ali Khan posted photos of him on her Instagram stories. However, his face was not revealed in these images as well.

Also read: Santosh Shukla: Lucknow ki Holi ka maza hi kuch aur hai!

Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. She has also signed Karan Johar’s ambitious historical drama, Takht, but the film has been put on the backburner owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.