Kareena Kapoor Khan: Why don’t people talk about my performances in Omkara, Chameli, Yuva?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has reached the zen stage in her career. All she wants is to do less on quantity, but more on quality work, and that is reflecting in her upcoming choices. One of them is The Crew, with actors Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

We have heard umpteen times about female actors not getting along well. But there is the trio, proving that wrong and posting fun pictures form their shoot. Recently they jetted off to Goa for the shoot.

WORKING WITH TABU

“I am super excited because of course I have never worked with Tabu. Lolo (sister Krisma Kapoor) and her have done some stellar films together. All of us are females working on the film, including our producers (Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor) That’s the cool thing about these two, they have always been cool enough to break the mould and just do something different. I am really looking forward to it. It’s a big screen film, and I am pretty sure the audience will love it.”

NO FRICTION

Talking about working with female actors, Khan says, “I have worked in many female centric films, and worked with most of the female actors. So I think today it’s about doing a good film, it’s not about who is in it, what’s in it. Everybody just wants to do a good film.”

TALK ABOUT MY OTHER FILMS TOO!

Every film Khan does is compared to her iconic performance in Jab We Met (2007). Even recently, there was a resurgence in it’s fame. The actor quips, “Of course it will always be compared to Poo and Geet, they are iconic I understand. Everybody is going to compare. But I feel like people should talk about Chameli, Omkara, Heroine, they are pretty underrated in terms of my performance, Yuva too. Why don’t people talk about that? I understand in an actor’s life people kind of pick the parts. I am also doing The Devotion of Suspect X, that’s a very different kind of spectrum for me.”

WHY JAB WE MET REMAINS ICONIC

“Of course, Jab We Met is ghar ki khichdi, you see it again and again, there’s always something new, it doesn’t seem like an old film. That’s a rarity, every time you watch it’s like you are watching it for the first time. It’s just the character,” smiles Khan.

