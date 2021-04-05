Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor makes simple request to fans amid rising Covid-19 cases, keeps paparazzi at a distance
Kareena Kapoor makes simple request to fans amid rising Covid-19 cases, keeps paparazzi at a distance

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture sporting a mask to urge fans to wear a mask. The actor was also seen standing far away from the paparazzi on Monday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor urges fans to wear a mask.(Varinder Chawla)

As Mumbai witnesses a massive spike in Covid-19 cases, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and made a simple request from fans: 'Wear your mask'. The actor, who recently resumed work after delivering her second son, took to the social media platform and shared a picture wearing a black Louis Vuitton mask while sharing her message.

Kareena was seen wearing a loose T-shirt, with the word propaganda printed on it, and her hair tied back into a bun. She was seen seated in a car while taking the photo. "No propaganda, just wear your mask," she captioned the picture. Earlier in the day, Kareena was spotted in Mumbai's Bandra locality, hopping off her car and entering a building. The paparazzi stood at a far distance while they photographed the star.

Kareena Kapoor photographed in Mumbai on Monday. (Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor maintains social distance. (Varinder Chawla)
Kareena has been trying to maintain necessary social distance when she steps out. A few days ago, when she was making her way out of a shoot, she was surrounded by her team and the paparazzi in a narrow lane. The actor asked the paparazzi to maintain necessary social distance before she found her way into her car. On another occasion, Kareena posed for the cameras only after she was assured that there was enough social distance between her and the photographers present at the venue.

In February, Kareena and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son. The stars are already parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. The actors have not revealed the name of the child yet.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan to replace late Rishi Kapoor in The Intern remake, Deepika Padukone announces. See first poster

Last year, Kareena had said that the couple had not decided on a name for their child before he was born owing to the controversy surrounding Taimur’s name at the time he was born. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like, going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” Kareena told Neha Dhupia on her chat show What Women Want.

