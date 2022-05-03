Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora shower love on Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala look, Karisma Kapoor says 'that's my girl'

Indian businesswoman and socialite Natasha Poonawalla turned up in a glamorous costume with an Indian touch at the red carpet of Met Gala 2022 on Monday. Keeping in line with the 'Gilded Glamour' theme for the night, she wore a golden saree with a bustier and ornate jewellery. While Natasha's look has been winning praises in Hollywood, her friends from Bollywood also showered love on her look. Also Read| MET Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla brings desi representation, Kim Kardashian goes blonde, Blake's dress transforms

Her golden look for the event, which was designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and the house of Schiaparelli, has been winning praises on social media. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora, all of whom are close friends with Natasha, also took to their Instagram Stories to praise Natasha. Sharing a picture of Natasha in her Met Gala outfit, Kareena wrote, "The one and only. Ufffff. Love love love," adding several red heart emojis. Karisma Kapoor used golden letters to express her love for Natasha's golden look, writing, "That's my girl (golden heart emoji). Amazing."

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora react to Natasha Poonawalla's look.

Malaika Arora also shared a picture of Natasha in her glamorous outfit and wrote "Woah woman you nailed it," adding a red heart. Amrita Arora wrote, "That's how it's done!" Malaika also shared a picture of Shawn Mendes, who wore a Tommy Hilfiger coat for the occasion, writing, "Just for you @amuaroraofficial @therealkarismakapoor." Karisma reposted Malaika's story and replied, "It's a moment," adding a face with hearts emoji.

Kareena, Karisma, Amrita, and Natasha had come together last month for a get-together, where fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also present. Malaika couldn't attend the bash as she was recovering from her recent car accident. Natasha had also joined Kareena and Karisma on their holiday with their children in the Maldives in March.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Met Gala had Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds as the co-chairs. This year's theme i 'Gilded Glamour', inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history.

