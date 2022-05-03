MET Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla brings desi representation, Kim Kardashian goes blonde, Blake's dress transforms

After a two-year-long lull, the MET gala on Monday brought back celebrities on the red carpet in experimental yet glamorous costumes for the big night. From the hosts for the evening Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds to pregnant Sophie Turner with husband Joe Jonas and Indian Natasha Poonwalla, the night was lit as the celebration of American design was themed to gilded glamour, sprouting classic black tuxedoes for many of the men and lots of dresses in black and white for the women. Others paid literal homage to New York City and still more shimmered in metallic golds and silver. (Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio seen with Natasha Poonawalla in London after friend's wedding. See pics inside)

Hosts for the evening, Blake Lively arrived in a grand Versace gown while husband Ryan Reynolds was in a brown velvet suit. Blake wore a bronze and rose gold look that transformed into a shimmery layer of baby blue as a large bow was pulled. “Instead of looking to fashion to influence the dress, I looked to New York City architecture,” Blake said.

Blake Lively and husband Canadian-US actor Ryan Reynolds arrive for the 2022 Met Gala. (AFP)(AFP)

US actress Blake Lively's bronze dress transformed from bronze into blue. (AFP)(AFP)

Sophie Turner was seen with her baby bump as she arrived with husband Joe Jonas in an embellished black gown. She also wore her famous red hair in sleek waves along with bright red lipstick.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at MET Gala. (Reuters)

Indian sociallite Natasha Poonawalla walked the red carpet in a golden Sabyasachi sare with a metallic corset and a train.

Billie Eilish went with an upcycled green lace-trim dress from Gucci and Cynthia Erivo wore sheer white Louis Vuitton with a matching head piece.

Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. (AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Camila Cabello worked a huge white gown with a midriff top, from Prabal Gurung, while Jordan Roth, the theater producer, provided a reveal of his own, removing a black, egg-like shell to a matching bulbous pants suit. Janelle Monáe offered a royal wave in a black and white bedazzled helmet piece and slinky gown with head piece.

Camila Cabello arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (REUTERS)(REUTERS)

Former presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton was in a Bordeaux-colored gown designed by Joseph Altuzarra with the names of historic women sewn into the hem and neckline. They include Abigail Adams, Shirley Chisolm and Madeleine Albright. New York Mayor Eric Adams put politics front and center in a tux emblazoned with “End Gun Violence” on the back.

The cast of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis joined forces in sparkling suits, capes and gowns from Prada. The film's star, Austin Butler, wore a cropped suit and silk scarf with a jeweled brooch. Baz said his film is, ultimately, about America.

Maude Apatow, in a black off-shoulder look, accessorized with Cartier, including a wide diamond choker.

Vogue livestream co-host Vanessa Hudgens made her way up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a vaguely Victorian black sheer lace gown with a long train. “I'm practically naked,” Hudgens joked.

Eilish wore a custom Gucci corset look of ivory and duchesse satin with green lace and a padded bustle. Sarah Jessica Parker wore custom Christopher John Rogers, a white and black striped Cinderella ballgown with a pink and black head piece. Alicia Keys' Ralph Lauren dress was inspired by her native New York City, with a cape evoking the New York City skyline outlined in small hand-placed crystals. Her husband, Swizz Beatz, also a native New Yorker, donned a New York sports jacket.

Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, showed up with his mother, Maye Musk a former model adorned in Chopard pearls and other jewels. Her son went with a classic tux with tails.

Tessa Thompson, meanwhile, chose a bright cotton candy ink tulle Carolina Herrera dress, designer Wes Gordon at her side.

It's been just under eight months since the last gala, an annual fundraiser that raises eight-figure sums for the Met's Costume Institute. Pre-pandemic, about 600 A-listers from fashion, sports, music, film, TV, technology and beyond were invited. This year and last, the numbers were closer to 400. The 2020 gala was cancelled.

(With AP inputs)

