Kareena Kapoor on making Taimur-Jeh aware of gender equality: Important for boys to know mother is their father’s equal

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up about making her two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aware of gender equality. In a recent interview, Kareena said that it is important for boys to know that a mother is equal to a father. She also said that her sons are growing up being aware that in their house it's not 'just the man who does things'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in October 2012, after dating for a few years. They welcomed their elder son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. Earlier this year, they welcomed Jehangir Ali Khan on February 21.

In an interview with Film Companion, Kareena Kapoor spoke about the importance of both her sons knowing that their parents are equal. “Well in the case of Tim and Jeh, I think the idea is that they see me go to work even now. Like when, every time I put on my shoes, Taimur asks ‘where are you going?’ My answer is ‘I’m going to work or I’m going to shoot or I’m going for an event or I’m going for a meeting because amma has to work’. So, abba works and so does amma. I think growing up looking at the fact that in this house, it’s not just the man who does things, we both do things equally,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, “We’re both bringing food to the table, we’re both very clear on the fact that we’re both working as a couple. We’re dependent on each other emotionally, and financially we share. And if my boys grow up knowing that their mother has the capability and demands that kind of respect in her home and gets it. Goes out to work, works hard, comes home so that they can have a good life. I think that’s half the battle won. It’s important for the boys to know that women are equal to men. A mother is their father’s equal.”

After the birth of Taimur, Kareena and Saif had to face trolls who slammed them over the name of their son. So after Jeh's birth, the couple did not reveal his name until the release of Kareena's pregnancy book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chadha is the official remake of Tom Hanks' Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor says she will ensure she talks about the LGBTQ community with Taimur and Jeh

The film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. Laal Singh Chadha is scheduled to be released on Valentine's Day next year.