Kareena Kapoor opts for a healthy dinner featuring broccoli, mushrooms and bell peppers: 'Monday night clean'

Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her healthy dinner on Monday night. The actor took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture featuring a bowl filled with assorted vegetables.

In the bowl, Kareena Kapoor placed a portion of broccoli, mushrooms and colourful bell peppers. She also had a health drink placed beside it. Kareena shared the picture with the caption, "Monday night clean."

Kareena Kapoor shares a pic of her dinner.

Kareena had recently revealed that her son, Taimur Ali Khan, likes his meals green. She had shared a picture of a serving of fusilli pasta and lots of greens on Instagram Stories earlier this month. The actor shared the picture with the caption, "Tim likes to keep it GREEN".

The Veere Di Wedding star has been giving extra attention to her health. The actor often shares pictures and videos from her workout sessions. While some of her recent posts included her cousin Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra, and their trainer, a few others featured her flushed face post a tough training session.

Last month, Kareena revealed she has been finding her way back to yoga. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Kareena shared a post in which she was seen performing yoga and said, "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it."

Also read: Rohit Saraf recalls seeing Priyanka Chopra, who played his mother in The Sky Is Pink, at look test: ‘I was smitten’

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son, Jeh, earlier this year. Less than six months after his birth, Kareena announced she's ready with her 'third' baby - her new book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. The book will feature her journey through both her pregnancies.