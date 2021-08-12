Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor pens birthday note for 'beautiful' stepdaughter Sara Ali Khan. See here

Sara Ali Khan received birthday love from stepmother Kareena Kapoor Khan, aunts Saba and Soha Ali Khan and friend Janhvi Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor wishes Sara Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a birthday note for Sara Ali Khan. She turned 26 on Thursday, August 12.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture from Sara Ali Khan's recent photo shoot along with the birthday note. In the picture, Sara wore a black crop top and posed for the camera. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday, beautiful. Have the best one ever." Sara is Kareena's stepdaughter, the eldest child of her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Sara also received birthday love from her aunt Saba Ali Khan. She took to Instagram and shared a picture from the actor's childhood along with a note. "HAaPpY Birthday! I will always remember you like this! My first baby girl... mischievous yet loving, caring n kind...and my Jaan! Wishing you life's very best. Stay safe and stay blessed. Life is a journey... Just remain true to yourself. And it always pans out. LOVE You," she wrote. Soha, too, shared a picture with her niece on her Instagram Stories and wished her a happy birthday.

Besides family members, Sara also received birthday wishes from friends, including a note from Janhvi Kapoor. The actor shared a picture of the duo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "HBD @saraalikhan95. May this year be filled with the best memories, fulfilling creative journeys, great food, greater abs, and so so so much happiness, success and love. Keep spreading your extra special contagious energy that everyone loves you for!."

Janhvi Kapoor wishes Sara Ali Khan.

Also read: Happy birthday Sara Ali Khan: When she talked Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan out of their 'no on-screen kiss' policy

Sara rang in her birthday with her friends. A few pictures from the party revealed that a balloon arrangement of her initials was placed at the bash. She and her friends also huddled up to take a few pictures together.

To mark her 26th birthday, Sara also shared a video montage featuring birthday parties hosted for her during her childhood, memories with dad Saif Ali Khan, mom Amrita Singh and other friends.

kareena kapoor sara ali khan janhvi kapoor sara ali khan birthday

