Kareena Kapoor plays badminton with Saif Ali Khan at Pataudi Palace, challenges BFF Amrita Arora for a match. Watch

Kareena Kapoor shared a video of herself playing badminton with husband Saif Ali Khan at Pataudi Palace. Kareena also challenged her close friend Amrita Arora for the game in the caption. Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor listens to Diljit Dosanjh's Born To Shine as she works out. Watch

Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, “Some Monday sport with the husband… not bad. Amuuu are you ready for the game? @amuaroraofficial. #Reels #ReelsInstagram #MondayMorning #ReelItFeelIt." In the clip, Kareena is wearing a black tank top with white trousers and Saif donned orange shorts with a blue shirt. A beautiful outside view of the Pataudi Palace was captured in the video.

Amrita Arora replied to Kareena and wrote, “Hahhahaha you can play with us @kareenakapoorkhan.” Saif's sisters Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan also reacted to the video. While Saba wrote, “Good job,” Soha commented, “I don't know about @amuaroraofficial but I am.” Kareena replied to Soha's comment and wrote, “@sakpataudi sorry this is not for champions …it’s below beginners level.” Complimenting their home, one said, “OMG! You guys.. Your home looks like a palace from a Disney movie.”

Kareena and Saif worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. Saif made the relationship public the same year when he got Kareena's name in Hindi tattooed on his forearm. After four years of dating, they tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Kareena and Saif welcomed their first child- son Taimur Ali Khan, four years after their marriage in 2016. They welcomed their second child Jehangir Ali Khan in February last year.

Saif will be seen next in Vikram Vedha, in which he will essay the role of Vikram. The film will also star Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte and it will release on September 30. He also has mythological film Adipurush in the pipeline. The film will also star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Kareena has recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film, which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. The film will release on Netflix and will mark Kareena's OTT debut. It will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She recently shared on her Instagram Stories that she is prepping up for a Hansal Mehta film. Last month she said in an interview that she is working with Rhea Kapoor on a film about 3 women and that they will start the shooting by the end of this year or by January next year.

