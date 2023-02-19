Kareena Kapoor poses with 'gorgeous mamma to be' Anissa Malhotra Jain in new pic. See post

Actor Kareena Kapoor has given a glimpse of her sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain, who will soon become a mother, from their recent get-together. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kareena posted a photo in which she posed with Anissa, seemingly from her baby shower. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor reveals she 'doesn't mind' working with Ryan Gosling)

The picture was seemingly clicked at their home, and also featured many people in the background. A two-tier cake was also kept on a table near a couch. For the occasion, Kareena wore a green and purple suit and matching mojris. She wore earrings and also carried a purse.

Anissa draped a blue and silver saree and matching blouse. She also had a huge garland around her neck. Kareena had her arm around Anissa as they smiled and posed for the camera. Kareena captioned the post, "With the gorgeous mamma to be (red heart emoji)." The actor also tagged Anissa.

Kareena and Riddhima posted photos.

Earlier on Sunday, actor Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture of Anissa and Armaan on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Happy Godh Bharai my cuties. Love you both." Re-sharing the post on his Instagram, Armaan wrote, “Miss you!” In the picture, Anissa wore a mustard lehenga and matching blouse while Armaan opted for a black jacket and pants.

Anissa is the wife of Armaan Jain, who is the son of Rima Kapoor and Manoj Jain. Reema is the sister of Kareena's father-actor Randhir Kapoor. Armaan and Anissa tied the knot in 2020.

Fans saw Kareena last in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), a comedy-drama directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. Produced by Paramount Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions, and Viacom18 Studios, it is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh.

Kareena will lend her voice to the Marvel character Black Widow in a show for the Hindi adaptation of Marvel’s audio series Wastelanders. The Hindi Audible Original podcast show was originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021 and is made up of six seasons.

Apart from this, Kareena has three projects including The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. She is also part of a thriller, an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. Fans will also see Kareena in a murder mystery with Hansal Mehta.

