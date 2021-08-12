Kareena Kapoor prepares for 'griha pravesh' ceremony in unseen pic from new book, check it out here

A picture of actor Kareena Kapoor, preparing for the 'griha pravesh' ceremony at her new house, is doing the rounds online. The picture reportedly comes from her recently released self-help book, Kareena Kapoor's Pregnancy Bible.

In the picture, Kareena is standing next to the kitchen counter with flowers and ceremonial platters around her. She is preparing milk on the stove and is visibly pregnant. Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, moved into a new house in Mumbai's Bandra suburb weeks before she gave birth to their second son, Jehangir.

The toddler's full name was also revealed in the book. Kareena and Saif moved into the new housekeeping in mind they'd need more room with another child. It is located across the street from their old abode.

The couple's designer had spoken about their approach to creating a new space for themselves, in an interview with a leading daily. She'd said, "Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn't want to move out... It also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone."

Kareena has often taken to Instagram to share peeks from inside the new house, and its large balcony, where the couple hosts guests; the bedroom, which has a four-poster bed; and the living room, crammed with books.