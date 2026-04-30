Kareena Kapoor reacts as Delhi HC rules in favour of sister Karisma and her children: ‘Justice will always prevail’

Kareena Kapoor could not be happier with the new update from the Delhi High Court ruling, which allowed the interim injunction plea filed by the children of her sister, Karisma Kapoor. On Thursday, the Delhi High Court directed the maintenance of the status quo on the estates of late Sunjay Kapur. (Also read: Delhi HC grants order to protect Sunjay Kapur's assets, allows interim injunction filed by Karisma Kapoor's children)

How Kareena reacted

Kareena Kapoor is grateful to god after the recent Delhi HC ruling in favour of sister Karisma Kapoor.

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Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and posted, “And there is light (red heart and rainbow emoticons). Justice and truth will always prevail. Chardikala (folded hands emoticon).”

Kareena via Instagram Stories.

As per news agency ANI, the Delhi High Court has directed the filing of account statements and restrained the operation of foreign bank accounts and cryptocurrency holdings. It further ruled that the question of preservation of the estate must be answered in the affirmative, noting that the trial may take time and, in the meantime, the assets must be protected. The court added that all legitimate concerns raised by the petitioners must be addressed by defendant 1 (Priya Kapur).

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{{^usCountry}} The injunction plea was moved by his children from his previous marriage with Karisma, who has challenged the authenticity of the will. Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the children, pointed to alleged inconsistencies in the will, including its language, lack of registration, and questions over its preparation, arguing that heightened scrutiny was required as Priya Kapur is both the propounder and sole beneficiary. Sunjay Kapur's estate controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injunction plea was moved by his children from his previous marriage with Karisma, who has challenged the authenticity of the will. Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the children, pointed to alleged inconsistencies in the will, including its language, lack of registration, and questions over its preparation, arguing that heightened scrutiny was required as Priya Kapur is both the propounder and sole beneficiary. Sunjay Kapur's estate controversy {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur married in 2003 in a high-profile ceremony that brought together two powerful families. Their relationship, however, was turbulent and eventually ended in a bitter divorce in 2016 after a prolonged legal battle involving financial disputes and custody issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur married in 2003 in a high-profile ceremony that brought together two powerful families. Their relationship, however, was turbulent and eventually ended in a bitter divorce in 2016 after a prolonged legal battle involving financial disputes and custody issues. {{/usCountry}}

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Sunjay later married Priya Sachdev, while Karisma focused on her life in Mumbai. Following Sunjay’s sudden death on 12 June, his estate, estimated to be worth ₹30,000 crore, became the centre of a fierce family battle. In August last year, Priya presented a document to the Delhi High Court claiming it was his will. This was challenged by Samaira, Kiaan, and Rani. In August, Karisma sued Priya on her children's behalf, claiming Priya had fabricated Sunjay's will, keeping their two children out of their inheritance.

Sunjay died on June 12 during a polo match in England. It was later claimed that he died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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