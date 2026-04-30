Delhi HC grants order to protect Sunjay Kapur's assets, allows interim injunction filed by Karisma Kapoor's children

The estate of Sunjay Kapur continues to remain in the spotlight as legal tensions surrounding it intensify even months after his death. It all started with Karisma Kapoor’s kids moving the Delhi High Court, alleging that Sunjay’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, forged his will. Amid the mounting legal drama, the latest update from news agency ANI states that the Delhi High Court, on Thursday, has allowed the interim injunction plea filed by the children of Karisma, directing maintenance of the status quo on the estate of late Sunjay Kapur and restraining the creation of third-party rights over the assets. Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor share two children - Samaira and Kiaan.

What the court ruled The court has directed the filing of account statements and restrained the operation of foreign bank accounts and cryptocurrency holdings. After taking into account the "suspicious circumstances" raised by the petitioners and defendant 3 (Rani Kapur), the court held that the onus lies on Priya Kapur (defendant 1) to dispel such doubts.

The court ruled that the question of preservation of the estate must be answered in the affirmative, noting that the trial may take time and, in the meantime, the assets must be protected. The injunction plea was moved by his children from his previous marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor, who has challenged the authenticity of the will.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Priya Kapur, denied allegations of concealment or siphoning of assets and maintained that full disclosures had been made. He also disputed claims regarding high-value items and defended the validity of the will, stating it followed a format similar to another family will.

Opposing this, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the children, pointed to alleged inconsistencies in the will, including its language, lack of registration, and questions over its preparation, arguing that heightened scrutiny was required as Priya Kapur is both the propounder and sole beneficiary.

Earlier, Sunjay Kapur's mother had also challenged the will, claiming she was unaware of its existence and disputing the extent of asset disclosures.

More on the legal cases In August last year, Priya presented a document to the Delhi High Court claiming it was his will. This was challenged by Samaira, Kiaan, and Rani. In August, Karisma sued Priya on her children's behalf, claiming Priya had fabricated Sunjay's will, keeping their two children out of their inheritance.

Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996 and lasted four years. He married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, and it was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married. Sunjay died on June 12 last year during a polo match in England.