Kareena Kapoor reacts to ‘negativity’ around Taimur, Jeh's names: 'Two innocent children we're talking about'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that meditation is the only solution for her amid the incessant trolling she is facing online. The actor revealed the full name of her second son--Jehangir Ali Khan--in her new book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, which has launched new wave of mean comments and hate online against her and her family.

Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan were also trolled in 2016 when they revealed the name of their first son, Taimur Ali Khan. With similar comments being hurled at her as before, Kareena has now said that she just want to spread positivity.

Speaking to India Today, she said, “You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or any form of negativity."

“Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option). That's just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive,” she added.

Even Kareena's friend Swara Bhasker tweeted about the controversy. "A couple has named its children, and that couple isn't you. But you have opinions about the names, and in your mind, this is an issue that has hurt your feelings. You are among the world's biggest donkeys," she wrote.

Kareena's sister-in-law, Saba Ali Khan also shared the family's photos on Instagram, writing ‘what’s in the name' and asked people to 'love, live and let it be'.