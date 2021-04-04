Kareena Kapoor receives gold-wrapped bunnies and other treats from best friend Malaika Arora, see pic

Malaika Arora spent Easter with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. But she did not forget her best friend Kareena Kapoor on the occasion. The Laal Singh Chaddha star took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she received a box of Easter goodies.

In the picture shared, a box filled with golden bunnies, among many other treats, was placed on the table. Kareena shared the picture with the caption, "Thank you my love Malla," adding a heart emoji and tagging her.

Kareena Kapoor shares a picture of the Easter treats Malaika Arora sent her.

Kareena welcomed her second son with Saif Ali Khan in February. The couple has a four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan. After she was discharged from the hospital, Malaika frequently visited Kareena at her home. A few weeks after her delivery, Kareena returned to work. She was recently spotted making her way to a studio in Mumbai to film for an upcoming cooking show. The actor was also seen resuming her workout regime, with the paparazzi photographing her during a walk.

Malaika, on the other hand, was seen making her way to her mother's place with Arjun to celebrate Easter on Sunday. The couple posed for the paparazzi standing near the house. Malaika sported a low back, ruffled yellow dress and high heels whereas Arjun wore a brown shirt, black pants and a black hat. Malaika shared pictures from the gathering, featuring her sister Amrita Rao and make-up artist Mallika Bhat.

Malaika Arora shares a selfie on Easter.

Malaika Arora spends Easter with her sister Amrita Arora.

The television personality made her way to Alibaug last weekend with Arjun to spend a colourless Holi. The couple joined Arjun's cousin Rhea Kapoor, her boyfriend Karan Boolani, Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra. Malaika and Arjun were seen taking walks in the woods, indulging in exercises and relishing meals cooked by Rhea. Malaika also made the headlines this week after she revealed she has taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Both, Malaika and Arjun had contracted the virus last year.