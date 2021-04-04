Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor make a stylish couple at her parents' Easter lunch. See pics

Actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted with his girlfriend Malaika Arora by the Mumbai paparazzi on Sunday. The two were at her parents' house for a special Easter lunch.

Malaika was seen in a low back, ruffled yellow dress and high heels. Meanwhile, Arjun sported a brown shirt, black pants and a black hat. The two smiled and waved to the paparazzi.

Not just Malaika, but Shilpa Shetty also celebrated Easter with her family. She shared a video from her celebrations at home with sister Shamita Shetty and son Viaan. The three were seen surrounded by various sweets and breaking open an Easter egg for more treats. Shilpa even advised her fans to stay at home and enjoy the festival with one's family.

Preity Zinta also took to Twitter to wish her fans. Sharing a selfie, she wrote, "Happy Easter everyone Wish you all love, peace , happiness and good health always #HappyEaster #EasterSunday #Ting". Richa Chada shared a cute GIF of a pug in bunny ears and with some chicks. She wrote, "Happy Easter to everyone"

Vivek Oberoi wrote, "Spend this Easter remembering what the holiday is all about - happiness, forgiveness and peace. Have loads of candies, bunnies and Easter eggs,Happy Easter guys!" Raveena Tandon wrote, "May the Holy Spirit of Easter , fill your home with love, peace and joy #HappyEaster."

Kajol also shared a quirky selfie and wrote, "'Dashing thru the snow... ' no no sorry wrong holiday.. Happy Easter."

Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world and is considered one of the most auspicious days for the community. It marks Jesus Christ's resurrection. As mentioned in the Bible, Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday and buried in a grave after his Last upper which is commemorated as Maundy Thursday.

