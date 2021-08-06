Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor recreates her and Taimur's old pic with newborn son Jeh, calls them her 'pride'
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor recreates her and Taimur's old pic with newborn son Jeh, calls them her 'pride'

Kareena Kapoor has shared a new post on Instagram, featuring her older son Taimur and newborn son Jeh.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor has posted a picture combo featuring both her sons.

Kareena Kapoor has shared a new post, featuring herself and her two sons--Taimur and Jeh. In the two very similar posts, both her sons are seen sitting in her lap while she looks at them.

Kareena posted the photo to talk about her upcoming book, "My strength... my pride... my world! #MyPregnancyBook wouldn't be possible without my babies I can't wait for you guys to read about my journey, the experiences, and learnings. The pre-order link is in my bio. #3DaysToGo."

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan became parents to son Taimur in 2016. Their second son, Jeh, was born earlier this year. Kareena's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor had revealed Jeh's name to the world. "Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh," he had told a leading daily.

Kareena had announced that she's writing a book about pregnancy on Taimur's birthday in 2020. In a recent Instagram post, she wrote, "There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan compliments 'gorgeous' granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda: 'You are wonderful in all that you do'

Kareena considers her book as her third child. "In many ways, this book is like my third child... from conception to its birth today. Published by Juggernaut Books and the amazing Chiki Sarkar, I'm proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like Rujuta Diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS. I'm both excited and nervous to share this with you. The pre-order link is in my bio," she added.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.

Topics
kareena kapoor taimur ali khan
