Kareena Kapoor refuses to be like 'old version' seen on Koffee With Karan: 'I am a changed person now'

Kareena Kapoor, along with actors Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor, have featured on every season of Koffee With Karan hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. In a recent interaction on her show What Women Want, Kareena spoke about her appearance on the celebrity chat show, and said she had now 'changed' as a person after 'learning with age'. Also read: Reddit compiles snarkiest Koffee With Karan moments

Kareena Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor on Koffee With Karan.

It is safe to say that the actor was at her candid best in her earlier appearances on the celebrity talk show, which went on air in 2004. Kareena Kapoor's revelations on Koffee With Karan as well as her statements while answering questions about other celebrities continue to grab attention even today. Kareena had dissed a few celebrities on Koffee With Karan – she called John Abraham ‘expressionless' and mocked Priyanka Chopra for her accent in different episodes. She also couldn't stop dropping obvious hints about actor-cousin Ranbir Kapoor's relationship with then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif during an episode of Koffee With Karan season 4.

"I have learnt with age. You are not going to get that version (anymore) because now I am a changed person," Kareena said on her show What Women Want during an interaction with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who asked her if she was a 'bad girl'. As Ranveer spoke about her old Koffee With Karan episodes and how she gave 'straightforward answers', Kareena made clear she had no intention of going back to that 'version' of herself.

In an episode of Koffee With Karan season 2, while appearing with then-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor, Kareena was asked if she wanted to work with actor John Abraham, who was dating actor Bipasha Basu at the time. To which, she had replied, "I don’t want to work with John Abraham, because he is expressionless.” In another episode from Koffee With Karan’s third season, Kareena was seen mocking Priyanka Chopra. When Karan asked her what she would like to ask Priyanka, Kareena had said, "I wonder where Priyanka got her accent from." Putting an end to their rumoured tiff with each other, Priyanka and Kareena had appeared together in Koffee With Karan season 6.

Last year, Kareena was seen on Koffee With Karan season 7 with her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan. Kareena is now filming for The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Her upcoming projects include Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders and Devotion of Suspect X, which marks her OTT debut and is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

