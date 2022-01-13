Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor resumes her yoga routine, says 'back at my most favourite spot'. See pic
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor resumes her yoga routine, says 'back at my most favourite spot'. See pic

On Thursday, actor Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of herself on Instagram, sitting on her yoga mat. 
Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of her yoga routine,
Published on Jan 13, 2022 03:26 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her sitting on a yoga mat on Instagram. Posting the picture, Kareena called her yoga mat her ‘favourite spot.’

On Thursday, Kareena shared a picture of herself, offering a glimpse of her workout routine, from her balcony. She captioned the picture, “Back at my most favourite spot… My yoga mat, with my favourite girl. Long road ahead but we can do this. Oh! Is that my car at the back?” Kareena also tagged her yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani in the post. The car Kareena refers to is a toy one, which seemingly belongs to her elder son Taimur. 

Many fans reacted to the post in the comments section. One person said, “Love the car.” Another one wrote, “Our Poo is back.” While one said, “You look energetic as always."

Kareena, who often posts videos and photos from her yoga session, posted the new one after a gap of two months. In November she shared a picture of herself doing yoga and captioned it, “Never felt better.”

RELATED STORIES

In December, Kareena and her friend Amrita Arora were diagnosed with Covid-19. Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who attended a gathering with Kareena, also tested positive for the virus at that time. 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement that Kareena and Amrita “had violated Covid norms and attended several parties.” However, Kareena’s spokesperson denied the allegations and told India Today that the actor has been "extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period."

Read More: Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan ‘spoils’ Taimur quite a lot: ‘It annoys me sometimes’

Kareena's last film was Angrezi Medium, which was released in 2020. She will be seen next with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial, is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan kareena kapoor pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP