Kareena Kapoor reveals the ‘best part of 2021’ with a pic of son Jehangir Ali Khan. See here

Actor Kareena Kapoor posted a picture of the ‘best' thing about 2021. She shared a photo of her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, whom she welcomed earlier this year, and revealed what's been the ‘best part of 2021’ for her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena, who gave birth to Jehangir or Jeh on February 21, wrote in her caption: “His two teeth… the best part of 2021 #31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all.” In the photo, Jeh can be seen busy playing with toys.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in December 2016. After giving birth to Jeh this year, she released a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Pregnancy Bible.

In the book, she has talked about facing backlash for naming her sons Taimur and Jehangir. She wrote, “Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in December 2016. After giving birth to Jeh this year, she released a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Pregnancy Bible.

In the book, she has talked about facing backlash for naming her sons Taimur and Jehangir. She wrote, “Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls.”

|#+|

She also talked about how and why some Bollywood actors shy away from revealing their baby bump. She has said, “Most Bollywood actors, when they get pregnant, don’t leave the house because they are stressed about how they look, that they are no longer this glamorous diva, worried if they put on some weight that people will judge them. There’s still a lot of those taboos. But I just wanted to own it."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Kareena Kapoor turns paparazzo as Saif Ali Khan and Taimur have breakfast in bed; Kangana Ranaut drops a comment

Earlier this year, on Taimur's 5th birthday, Kareena posted a throwback video of him and captioned it, “Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger. Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim ♥️ no one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON