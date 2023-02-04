Kareena Kapoor's kids Taimur and Jehangir strike hilarious poses in goofy new pic by aunt Saba

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan shared unseen photograph of her nephews--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan on Saturday. The two looked cute as they posed for the camera. Both of them showed their swag as they struck candid poses in an outdoor location. Saba called them ‘munchkins.’ Fans called Jeh ‘naughty' and and dropped sweet messages for ‘cuties’ in the comment section. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with Jeh on an airplane in unseen pics, Saba calls nephew 'everyone's dumpling')

In the picture, Jeh wore a sweatshirt co-ord set with matching cap on his head. He completed his look with black boots. He held a notebook in one hand and a pen in another hand. His elder brother, Taimur wore a woollen white sweater with pair of black pants and matching shoes. He wore blue gloves in his hands. He kept his one hand in air and another rested on his left leg. Both of them struck candid poses in style. Jehangir kept a cute smile on his face.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Saba wrote, “May the FORCE Always ,Be with you! My Munchkins, Be Brave! Be Confident! Be Bold....BE YOU! I'm always there...Protecting with Love.” She used ‘saturday’, ‘tim tim’ ,'jeh jaan', ‘aunt’, ‘love’ and ‘always and forever’ as the hashtags.

Reacting to the unseen picture of Jeh-Taimur, one of Saba's fans wrote, “Little one look so naughty! Both are so cute mashallah.” Another fan commented, “Jeh looks like a Kapoor and Taimur looks like a Pataudi.” Another fan wrote, “Cuties.” “For a second, I felt the grey kid is Abdu Rozik”, wrote one. “So sweet!! God bless”, added other. “Jehangir look damnn cute”, read another comment. Many fans dropped heart emojis for cute bothers.

Saba Ali Khan is the sister of Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha took to their mother Sharmila Tagore's profession and chose acting as their career, Saba is a jewellery designer and custodian of Waqf properties in Bhopal. She often shares unseen pictures of her nieces and nephews on her Instagram handle of their childhood days. Saif got married to Kareena Kapoor. Jeh will turn two years old on February 21. Taimur turned six on December 20, last year.

