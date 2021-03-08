Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan shares unseen pic of 'jaan' Taimur, goes gaga over 'Tim style'
Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan shares unseen pic of 'jaan' Taimur, goes gaga over 'Tim style'

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba on Sunday shared a cute and never-seen-before picture of Taimur Ali Khan. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is 4.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan often shares pictures of her family members. On Sunday, she shared a cute unseen throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor's son, Taimur.

Sharing it, she wrote: "TIM style. My Jaan .... Love u. ALWAYS. #sunday #sundayvibes #sundaymood #special #moment #love #photo #my #cutie #eatyouup #blessyou #protective #proud #aunt #forever #jaan #stayinthepinkofhealth #saifalikhanpataudi #tim #taimuralikhan." The picture is a closeup of Taimur and shows him tackling a big straw hat.

Fans of the young star kid were very happy to see the photo. One user wrote: "My love Tim ... Love you toooo much Baby... God bless you and your little brother." Another said: "God bless him Mashaelah so cute." Another said: "My Jaan Tim." Yet another exclaimed: "Oh my god!!!! Look at his Eyes."

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy in February. Kareena recently took to Instagram and shared the first picture of the little one. They have not revealed the name yet.

Saba's Instagram is full of pictures from her family. On the 20th birthday of saif Ali Khan's oldest son, she had posted several pictures of him. Sharing one, she had written: "IBRAHIM...Our boy turns 20! Mahshallah #5th #March .....Story into posts. Today. TOO PROUD. Happy and love my nephew. All 3!"

On his birthday, Saif hosted a party for Ibrahim. He converted his home in Mumbai into a cool and slick party venue for his oldest son's birthday. Just before the birth of his second child with Kareena, Saif, Kareena and Taimur moved into a new home close to where the house they have stayed for a long time in Mumbai.

Some time back, Saba had shared an adorable picture with her nieces too. Posting a picture with Sara Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, she had written: "MY Girls Love you BOTH So VERY Much!"

