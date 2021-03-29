Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur, Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya enjoy a pool party with colours of Holi. See pics

Holi parties might be banned in Mumbai this year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were having their own little Holi party at home. In pictures and videos shared by Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan, the cousins were seen enjoying the festival.

Taimur sported a white kurta, which was soaked in pink and yellow colours. The four-year-old posed with utmost confidence while Kareena turned his personal photographer. The Laal Singh Chaddha star shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Stay safe people (heart emoji) Happy Holi from me (heart emoji)."

Soha, on the other hand, shared a video on her Instagram Stories showing the two seated in a small pool of water and smearing colour on each other.

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoying Holi at home.

Kareena Kapoor shares a Holi postcard with Taimur and Inaaya enjoying the festival.

Kareena's friends and fans took to the comments section to shower Taimur with love. "Cutie," Malaika Arora commented. Amrita Arora agreed with Malaika as she wrote, "Our cutie". "Mahshallah...my JAAN... Stay safe. With family," Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan said. Other fans dropped comments featuring heart emojis.

Taimur became an older brother in February as Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son. Speaking about his reaction, veteran actor and grandpa Randhir Kapoor told a leading daily at the time, "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart."

Kareena resumed work last week. The actor was spotted at a studio in Mumbai, where she was shooting for a celebrity cooking show. She is a part of the Discovery+ show titled Star vs Food. As a part of the episode, celebrities will cook a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a Masterchef. Post the shoot, Kareena shared a behind-the-scenes photo with her team from the set.

Also Read: Holi 2021: Kangana Ranaut to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, here's how Bollywood stars are celebrating

Kareena will soon appear in Laal Singh Chaddha. In the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, the actor reunites with Aamir Khan. On the occasion of Aamir's birthday, earlier this month, she shared a new look of the actor from the movie.