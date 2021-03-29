Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur, Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya enjoy a pool party with colours of Holi. See pics
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur, Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya enjoy a pool party with colours of Holi. See pics

Star kids and cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrated Holi together at home. Their mums Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan shared glimpses from their in-house pool party.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrate Holi at home.

Holi parties might be banned in Mumbai this year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were having their own little Holi party at home. In pictures and videos shared by Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan, the cousins were seen enjoying the festival.

Taimur sported a white kurta, which was soaked in pink and yellow colours. The four-year-old posed with utmost confidence while Kareena turned his personal photographer. The Laal Singh Chaddha star shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Stay safe people (heart emoji) Happy Holi from me (heart emoji)."

Soha, on the other hand, shared a video on her Instagram Stories showing the two seated in a small pool of water and smearing colour on each other.

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoying Holi at home.
Kareena Kapoor shares a Holi postcard with Taimur and Inaaya enjoying the festival.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Abhishek shares throwback pic with family, reminisces safer, more carefree times

Karan Johar’s Holi with Yash and Roohi is ‘organic, safe and still celebratory’

Step inside Sanjay Dutt's house that treasures memories of Sunil Dutt and Nargis

Holi 2021: Kangana to Riteish-Genelia, here is how stars celebrated

Kareena's friends and fans took to the comments section to shower Taimur with love. "Cutie," Malaika Arora commented. Amrita Arora agreed with Malaika as she wrote, "Our cutie". "Mahshallah...my JAAN... Stay safe. With family," Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan said. Other fans dropped comments featuring heart emojis.

Taimur became an older brother in February as Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son. Speaking about his reaction, veteran actor and grandpa Randhir Kapoor told a leading daily at the time, "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart."

Kareena resumed work last week. The actor was spotted at a studio in Mumbai, where she was shooting for a celebrity cooking show. She is a part of the Discovery+ show titled Star vs Food. As a part of the episode, celebrities will cook a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a Masterchef. Post the shoot, Kareena shared a behind-the-scenes photo with her team from the set.

Also Read: Holi 2021: Kangana Ranaut to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, here's how Bollywood stars are celebrating

Kareena will soon appear in Laal Singh Chaddha. In the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, the actor reunites with Aamir Khan. On the occasion of Aamir's birthday, earlier this month, she shared a new look of the actor from the movie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor taimur ali khan holi

Related Stories

bollywood

Holi 2021: Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara are smeared with colour, Twinkle Khanna keeps it simple but 'spectacular'

UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 01:29 PM IST
bollywood

Karan Johar’s Holi 2021 with twins Yash and Roohi is ‘organic, safe and still celebratory’. See photos

PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 12:57 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP