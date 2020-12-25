Taimur takes off mask to pose for the paparazzi as Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor arrive at the Kapoors’ annual Christmas lunch

bollywood

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 16:34 IST

Despite their busy schedules, the Kapoor family makes sure they come together every year for their annual Christmas lunch, and this year is no different. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted arriving with their son, Taimur, who seems to have become a pro at posing for the paparazzi.

Taimur, dressed in a crisp white kurta-pyjama, took off his mask for the pictures. Saif also wore a white kurta-pyjama, while Kareena opted for a green kurta with a gold foil print on it and matching churidar.

Ranbir Kapoor came with girlfriend Alia Bhatt. He was casually dressed in a grey long-sleeved T-shirt and black pants, while she wore a green knee-length dress and a Santa hat.

Karisma Kapoor came with her children, Kiaan and Samaira. Karisma wore a black blazer on top of a black top and checkered midi skirt. Samaira kept her look casual chic, with a red and pink striped blazer over a white top and a pair of boyfriend jeans. Kiaan opted for a checkered shirt with denim shorts and sneakers.

Armaan Jain came with wife Anissa Malhotra. He wore a white striped shirt with beige pants, while she looked gorgeous in a green ankle-length dress. His parents, Manoj Jain and Rima Jain, also attended the family gathering.

Armaan Jain with wife Anissa Malhotra (L) and Manoj Jain and Rima Jain. ( Varinder Chawla )

Also read | ‘Relax karo baby’: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram live rap gave Deepika Padukone a headache

On Thursday, Saif and Kareena hosted a Christmas Eve dinner at their home. The guests included Karisma, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Natasha Poonawalla. Sharing a picture of everyone sitting at a table with a lavish spread, Kareena wrote on Instagram, “That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people.”

Kareena shared another picture of her and Saif posing for the camera, while their son Taimur feasted on some turkey in the background. “Someone loves turkey #MerryChristmas,” she wrote.

Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child in February. They shared the happy news with their fans through a joint statement in August. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. - Saif and Kareena,” the statement said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more