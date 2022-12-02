Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan are Bollywood royalty at Red Sea Film Fest: Pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are all set to bring desi royalty to the Red Sea Film Festival red carpet. Kareena took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself and Saif, all decked up for the starry evening at the fest.

Kareena dressed up in a flowy blue gown by Monique Lhuillier, tied her hair in a ponytail; while Saif chose a pristine white outfit. She wrote with her post, “Never feeling blue with my man…always wearing it.” Check out more photos:

Kareena and Saif are the latest celebrities to join the Red Sea Film Festival. The opening ceremony was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur, Shabana Azmi and others.

During the wee hours of Friday, the couple boarded a flight to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Kareena did not leave a chance to give a glimpse of how she and Saif were spending time on their flight. In one of her Instagram posts, Saif is seen covering his face as Kareena takes his photo.

Kareena also revealed that Saif refused to get clicked but she took his picture. "And of course. Husband - stop taking my pictures for your gram. Me - can't stop, won't stop." Kareena also added a heart emoji at the end of the note. She also added a timestamp that read, "Friday at 7:18 am."

Kareena recently wrapped up the shooting schedule for her upcoming project with Hansal Mehta. In the upcoming months, Kareena will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

On the other hand, Saif has Adipurush in pipeline. The film features him as Ravan

