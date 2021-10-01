Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan cannot stop cuddling with cute baby in new video but it isn't Jeh. Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a new ad featuring her two ‘cutest co-stars’. The ad, which is for a brand of baby wipes, also stars her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and a baby.

“This was the cutest shoot with my super cute co-stars,” Kareena wrote as she posted the video on her Instagram. The video begins with Kareena and Saif as a couple, trying to manage an extra-messy baby. He puts his hands on spilled juice, breaks into a flower pot or just gets a bunch of colours on his face, while playing with Saif. One scene also shows Kareena nuzzling the baby.

A lot of fans were confused if the baby was Kareena and Saif's newborn son Jeh. “Is it Jeh?”, “Your's baby??”, “Saifooos copy,” were some of the comments left by fans. Jeh, or Jehangir Ali Khan as is his full name, was born in February. The couple took time to finalise his name, which was only revealed with his first picture in Kareena's recently released book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.

Kareena spoke about her two kids, Jeh and his elder brother Taimur, in her book. “Both my babies are so different. Tim looks a lot like Saif. Jeh looks like me. Taimur, however, is outgoing and flamboyant. I noticed that even when he was three months old. Jeh is a lot more intense, quieter,” she wrote.

Kareena and Saif had to face trolling after the name reveals of both their sons. Speaking about it to India Today, she had said, “You know, I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or any form of negativity."

She added, "Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option). That's just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive."