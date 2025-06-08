Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor make heads turn at Sonam Kapoor's 39th birthday bash. Watch

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is all set to celebrate her 39th birthday on 9 June. On Saturday night, her friends and family turned up for a star-studded birthday bash in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were a few of the celebrities in attendance. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor loves seeing Poo's diva energy inspiring people. Here’s what she has to say) Kareena Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor's birthday party.

Sonam Kapoor’s star-studded birthday bash

The paparazzi have captured videos of numerous celebrities arriving for Sonam’s 39th birthday bash. One video shows Janhvi arriving early while looking stunning. Even as she didn’t wait to pose for pictures before heading in, her blue dress caught everyone’s attention. She waved at the photographers, calling out to her before making her way.

Kareena, Saif, and Karisma were spotted arriving together. Saif opted for his trademark white look, while Kareena looked resplendent in a yellow dress. She also waved at the photographers quickly before making her way inside. If the video captured by a paparazzo is anything to go by, Karisma opted for a black dress with a bold red lip.

As for Khushi, she opted for a form-fitting monochrome dress paired with a matching handbag in a classic style. Numerous other celebrities like Masaba Gupta, Akshay Marwah, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Vedang Raina and others were also spotted arriving at Sonam's birthday bash.

Sonam Kapoor turns 39

Sonam, who debuted in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya and went on to act in films like Delhi-6, I Hate Luv Storys, and Aisha, was last seen on-screen in the 2023 film Blind. In 2018, she married businessman Anand Ahuja in a traditional wedding. After the birth of their son, Vayu, in 2022, she took a hiatus from films. Her sister Rhea Kapoor has, however, hinted that Sonam might make a comeback with the sequel of Veere Di Wedding, which also starred Kareena, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.