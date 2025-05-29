Kareena Kapoor loves seeing Poo's diva energy inspiring people. Here’s what she has to say

Fans can't get enough of quoting Poo's sassy one-liners from the hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, often incorporating them into Instagram reels or using them to add humour to everyday situations. And Kareena Kapoor is thrilled to see how Poo's diva energy continues to captivate new generations. Also read: 16 Years of K3G:10 mistakes we bet you didn’t notice in the film Kareena is loved best for her portrayal of Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Poo's charm delights Kareena Kapoor

On Wednesday night, Kareena took to Instagram to reshare a post which talks about how her iconic character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has continued to inspire style, dialogue, and attitude for over two decades.

Kareena reacted to the post in true filmy style, quoting one of Poo's most iconic lines, "I like it... I like it” along with heart, rainbow and laughing emoji.

The post by Vogue India read, “Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic portrayal of Poo still captivates a generation. She was our Cher Horowitz and Elle Woods, enveloped in unapologetic BDE (big diva energy)”.

Kareena's Insta Story.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham legacy

Featuring actors Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles, the film, popularly called K3G went on to become a superhit. K3G balanced its star cast, storyline, location, music, and emotional depth, resulting in a cinematic story which that resonated with audiences.

Kareena is loved best for her portrayal of Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Her portrayal of a free-spirited diva is now considered an iconic character, with her sass, and style continuing to influence fans to this day.

Earlier in an interview with PTI, Kareena said, “As an actor, you want to try and do something different every time. For me, it is difficult because I’ve been known for playing Poo and Geet... This thing has been fixed in people’s minds. So, that has been a conscious effort that now I want to do different things”.

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming movie

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s film Daayra. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The actor shared a couple of pictures on Instagram and wrote, “I’ve always said that I’m a director’s actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar, and alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra — let’s do this.”