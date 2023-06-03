Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor share laughs and conversations as they step out for dinner in Mumbai

Actor-couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan stepped out for dinner in Bandra, Mumbai as they started the weekend. They were accompanied by Kareena's sister-actor Karisma Kapoor and their uncle Kunal Kapoor. In a video, shared by a paparazzo on Friday night, Kunal, Karisma, Kareena, and Saif Ali Khan exited a restaurant. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan is the best actor she knows: 'He also takes the best pictures')

The family members' weekend dinner

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor at a restaurant.

As they gathered outside the restaurant, they talked with one another. They were also seen laughing before parting ways. Kareena also posed for the paparazzi with Kunal. For the outing, Kareena opted for a white kurta, black trousers and matching sandals.

Saif was seen in a black shirt and denims. Karisma wore a black top, a beige skirt and black heels. Kunal Kapoor was seen in a blue kurta and pyjama. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Very beautiful." A comment read, "Kapoor family together. Wow."

Karisma shared pictures from their dinner.

Karisma's posts on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Karisma shared pictures from their dinner. She shared a photo of a ramen bowl and tagged the restaurant. Karisma also added the hashtag--Lolo loves. The actor also posted a mirror selfie as she posed inside a lift. She wrote, along with the picture, "Liftie after long."

Karisma, Kareena and Saif's upcoming projects

Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series Brown. Helmed by Abhinay Deo, Brown is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. Apart from that, she also has director Homi Adajania's next Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan. Saif will be next seen in the upcoming mythological pan-India film Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Fans will see Kareena with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in The Crew. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor produce the film while Rajesh Krishnan is directing it. Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

