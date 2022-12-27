Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reach Switzerland for new year celebration in Gstaad with sons Taimur and Jeh. See pic

Kareena Kapoor has been visiting Gstaad in the Swiss Alps with Saif Ali Khan almost every year since they married in 2012. On Tuesday, Kareena shared a new photo from Gstaad as she visited the upscale Switzerland resort town with sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, also known as Jeh. This is the first time Kareena visited Gstaad in three years; it is also Jeh's first trip to his family's favourite travel destination. Jeh was born in February, last year. Also read: Kareena Kapoor revisits Gstaad vacation through throwback pics

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared a photo of a fireplace along with an emoticon of the Swiss flag and a heart emoji, and wrote, "Waited three years for you." In the last couple of years, Kareena Kapoor had been sharing memories from her earlier Gstaad vacations with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, as they could not fly abroad to ring in the new year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, Kareena had shared an Instagram post about missing her Gstaad holidays. The actor shared a selfie from an old vacation on Instagram, where she sported a no-makeup look as she posed indoors with a blurry view of what appeared to be snow-capped mountains in the background. "Apres ski days. Will they return?" Kareena wrote in the caption of the post.

The last time Kareena went to Gstaad with her family was in 2019. During the trip, she had bumped into actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. While Varun had gone on a holiday with his now-wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka was in Gstaad with husband-cricketer Virat Kohli. During their 2018 trip to Gstaad, the Pataudi family was joined by Kareena's friend, socialite Natasha Poonawalla, and her family.

Recently, Kareena missed the annual Christmas family lunch at Kunal Kapoor's house in Mumbai as she celebrated the festival with Saif, Taimur, Jeh and their friends in the UK. The actor dropped a video on Instagram featuring Saif, who was seen playing the guitar like a pro. He wore a white kurta-pyjama set with a shawl and glasses. Towards the end of the clip, Jeh photobombed the video as he walked towards Saif and called him "Baba (father)."

