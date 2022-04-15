Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, sons pose for perfectly imperfect Ranlia wedding pic: 'Tim take finger out of your nose'

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share yet another picture from her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with Alia Bhatt. The photo showed Kareena with husband Saif Ali Khan, posing with their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Despite the less-than-perfect poses, the family's photo won over their fans. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor welcome Alia Bhatt into the family: 'But you always were a part of it')

In the photo, the entire family is seen in pink and white outfits. Kareena wore a pink saree while Saif wore a pink kurta with white pyjamas and Taimur and Jehangir copied him seamlessly. The family sat on a long bench with candles and paintings behind them. While Saif struck the best pose--a smile directly to the camera, Taimur was too busy digging his nose, Kareena looked hassled and Jeh could not be bothered to look at the camera at all.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “This what trying to get a family picture looks like…Saifu please smile for the picture … Tim take your finger out of your nose ya…Jeh baba look here… Me-Arrey Koi Photo Lo Yar (someone click the picture already)…Click…And this is what I got best guys #The Men of my life#My World…Bhai Ki Shaadi.”

Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan was among the first to shower love on the family. “Love you all,” she wrote. A fan wrote, “Ohhhh god you're totally our geet forevaa.” Geet was a character played by Kareena in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on Wednesday at his Bandra home, Vastu. Ranbir is the son of late actor Rishi Kapoor, who was the younger brother of Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor. Kareena and Ranbir have never worked together in a movie. She has however, worked in Udta Punjab, which starred Alia in the lead role.

Kareena will be seen next with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. She has also signed projects with Sujoy Ghosh and Hansal Mehta. Saif's upcoming projects are Adipurush and Vikram Vedha.

