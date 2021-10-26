Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan head off on another family vacation, see pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are going on their third trip in three months. The couple was spotted at the private jet terminal in Mumbai on Tuesday with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, also known as Jeh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For her flight, Kareena opted for a yellow T-shirt with a pair of ripped jeans whereas Saif chose a pair of white pants with a blue shirt. Their older son Taimur was dressed in a blue T-shirt and jeans.

Saif and Kareena's latest trip comes almost a month after the family travelled to the Maldives to celebrate her birthday. In September, Kareena had shared a number of pictures from their vacation. They had all visited the island nation in August as well, to ring in Saif's birthday.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor head off on another family vacay. (Varinder Chawla.)

The couple and their sons were spotted at a private airport in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Taimur and Jeh were spotted at their home before they reached the airport. (Varinder Chawla.)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saif's birthday, Kareena had shared pictures of the family soaking up the sun and the couple enjoying some pool time together. Along with it, she penned a birthday note that read: “Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor takes fans inside Randhir Kapoor’s new home as she sneaks unknowing Babita Kapoor into selfie, see photo

Saif is gearing up for his first theatrical release since the reopening of theatres in Mumbai. He will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The trailer dropped on Monday.

Talking about the film, Saif said, "Films on con jobs have historically had great disguises and that's half the fun. Nowadays, we have prosthetics and makeup of a totally different level so people can expect really amazing get-ups and disguises from the cast and doing all that was a lot of fun." Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release on November 19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The actor had filmed a few scenes, including a romantic track, while she was pregnant with Jeh. The film is set to release on Valentine's Day in 2022.