Kareena Kapoor poses with Taimur and Jehangir 'under a rainbow', gives glimpse of Saif Ali Khan from Europe vacation

Actor Kareena Kapoor has been treating her fans and followers to pictures from her Europe vacation. She travelled to Europe a few weeks ago with husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor smiles as Saif Ali Khan goes fishing with Taimur and Jeh in Europe. See pics)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena on Sunday shared a photo featuring Saif, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir, also called Jeh near a net in a garden as they seemingly played. The picture, which was clicked from afar, showed Saif, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan with their backs towards the camera and looking in the same direction. In the photo, Saif wore a grey sweater, denims and boots. Both Taimur and Jeh wore blue outfits. Sharing the picture, Kareena added a 'have a good day' sticker.

Kareena also posted a photo with her children. All of them stood in front of a house surrounded by trees. She smiled as she posed for the camera, Taimur looked at it with his mouth open and Jeh was distracted. Kareena wore a denim shirt and pants in the picture, Taimur was seen in a white T-shirt, navy blue pants and white sneakers. Jeh opted for a sky-blue T-shirt, pants and shoes. Kareena wrote, "somewhere under a rainbow (rainbow and red heart emojis)" along with the photo.

Recently, a few photos of the family from their vacation emerged online. In the photos, Saif taught Taimur and Jeh how to fish. As the kids enjoyed themselves with their father, Kareena sat nearby and smiled looking at them lovingly.

Kareena's upcoming films

Fans will see Kareena in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

Kareena also has The Crew in the pipeline alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in The Crew which is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

