Kareena Kapoor smiles as Saif Ali Khan goes fishing with Taimur and Jeh in Europe. See pics

New photos from Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's family vacation have surfaced online. The family is enjoying a long holiday in Europe. The new photos feature Saif and Kareena enjoying a sunny day with their sons, Taimur and Jehangir by a lake. The boys also tried their hands at fishing. Also read: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose for romantic pic on holiday Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh in Europe.

Saif, Kareena, Jeh and Taimur in Europe

The first photo showed Kareena sitting and observing Saif and the kids from a distance as they held a fish, which they seemingly caught. Kareena looked relaxed in a basic t-shirt with jeans and sunglasses. Saif opted for a breezy white t-shirt with matching pants. Jeh and Taimur wore T-shirts and half-pants.

The next photo had Saif fixing bait to a fishing pole while someone was assisting Jeh. The next one featured Saif with Taimur as both held fishing rods by a lake. While it's not known which part of Europe they are currently in, previously they were in Italy.

Kareena's family holiday

Kareena has been sharing several photos from the holiday with her family. Previously, she had posted a picture of herself as she posed amid the greenery with the mountain in front of her. A small hut was also seen in the photo. In the picture, Kareena wrapped a shawl around herself and wore denim. She captioned the post, "Framed (sparkling heart emoji) (camera emoji)-by my dear friend@ginaroznerpr."

Kareena and Saif got married on October 2012 in Mumbai, after years of dating. They were blessed with Taimur in 2016 and had Jeh in 2021.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. She will be next seen in The Crew also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Besides this, Kareena is also a part of director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in important roles. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

