Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose for romantic pic on holiday, Taimur Ali Khan's expression leaves fans in splits

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are vacationing in Europe. After visiting London recently, the couple was joined by kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan or Jeh on a beach day. Kareena took to Instagram on Monday to share a glimpse inside her recent outing with Saif and Taimur as they relaxed at a restaurant by the beach. She wrote in her caption, "Summer lunches..." Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares pic of ‘colourful’ breakfast with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh from London vacation Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's new holiday pics are here.

Kareena's beach photos

The first photo she posted showed Kareena Kapoor in a red swimsuit worn under a striped blue shirt. She posed wearing black sunglasses. Sitting next to her was Saif, who was in a blue shirt and also sported a grey cap. He had his arm around Kareena as the two gave a romantic pose for the camera.

The next picture was of Taimur. In the candid picture, Taimur's funny expression grabbed the attention of fans. The picture seemed to have been clicked as he shouted seeing something. He had a plate of spaghetti on the table in front of him and some food on his face as he was captured mid-meal.

Kareena also took to Instagram Stories to share a few solo photos of her beach day. She posed in a red swimsuit and blue shirt on the beach in one of the pictures.

Kareena Kapoor shared some sunny holiday pictures on Instagram Stories.

Reactions to Kareena, Saif, Taimur's pics

A fan commented on Kareena's photo with Saif, "Hottest couple ever." However, some fans could not deal with Taimur's expression in one of the pictures Kareena posted. A person wrote, "Our boy is chilling big time."

A person also said, “This is too funny. Cutie pie Taimur with royal couple Kareena and Saif.” One more wrote, "So cute. Love Taimur's energy!" A fan asked about Jeh, "Where is the little one?"

Inside Kareena-Saif's family vacation

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were joined by actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman-husband Anand Ahuja for a dinner date in London, recently. Sonam's sister, producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor, and filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani also joined them. Kareena will soon feature in Rhea Kapoor's film The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Sonam Kapoor shared pictures on Instagram Stories from their dinner at London's Mimi Mei Fair. "With the crew Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor," wrote Sonam. Re-sharing the picture, Kareena wrote on Instagram Stories, "With the best in our fav city." Kareena also shared a picture from the London eatery and wrote, "What food... the best Chinese."

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor had posted a holiday picture with Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh and she captioned it, “We like our breakfasts to be colourful. Summer of 2023.”

